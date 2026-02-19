Industries Director Reviews Progress At IFFCO Kisan SEZ In Kodavalur

Nellore: Director of industries, Shubham Bansal, visited the IFFCO Kisan SEZ at Kodavalur in the Nellore district on Thursday and held a detailed review meeting with SEZ and industries department officials.

During the visit, the director assessed the implementation progress of ongoing activities and enquired about the challenges faced on the ground. He assured officials that the identified issues would be resolved at the earliest to ensure smooth operations and faster development of the industrial zone.

Emphasising the need to accelerate growth, Bansal directed SEZ authorities to intensify efforts to attract more investors and ensure that the industrial park is fully occupied at the earliest. He underlined that proactive measures and coordinated action would be key to achieving this goal.

General manager of industries G. Chandrasekhar, APIIC zonal manager Shivakumar, deputy director of industries Sridhar, and IFFCO Kisan SEZ CEO Sudhakar were present during the review meeting.

The director reiterated the government’s firm commitment to promoting industrial development in the region and enhancing employment opportunities, assuring full support to facilitate the expansion of industries in Nellore district.