Industrial Park Suggested For Reliance’s Unused Land In Muthukur

TIRUPATI: Nearly 7,000 acres of fertile land in Muthukur mandal of Nellore district, lying unused for two decades after this was allotted to the Anil Ambani-led Reliance group, could be turned into an industrial park.



The issue surfaced in the assembly on Friday, when Sarvepalli MLA and former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy sought clarity on the long-pending project. He pointed out that the land was handed over in 2007 for a proposed power plant, but nothing surfaced there yet.Somireddy expressed concern that the land, despite being part of the canal-irrigated ayacut, had no cultivation for these 18 years. “Farmers have lost their livelihood opportunities, and thousands of acres of prime agricultural land have remained unproductive due to prolonged uncertainty over the proposed project,” he told the house.Industries minister TG Bharath responded to the MLA’s query. He informed the house that the government was exploring alternatives. “An industrial park at this site can be contemplated. If Reliance comes forward with a revised proposal, the government is ready to consider the conversion,” he said.The prospect of an industrial park could revive hopes for economic activity in the region and offer fresh employment opportunities.