Industrial, Fire Safety top priority in Vizag on Yoga Day

Vijayawada: Factories and fire service authorities have initiated a series of measures to ensure industrial and fire safety on Saturday as Visakhapatnam hosts the International Yoga Day on Saturday with several VVIPS including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lakhs of people attending the event.



As hundreds of industrial units dealing with chemicals are located in Anakapalli and some units dealing with petrol and diesel are located in Visakhapatnam, factory authorities and other stakeholder departments are keeping a close tab on these units to avoid any industrial mishap.As a good number of workers and employees from these industrial units will be attending the Yoga Day, the functioning of the units during the first session will be relatively less. Only those units which require continuous processing will function. The remaining are expected to start full scale operations only from the second shift in the day, which is from 2:00 p.m.Visakhapatnam Factories joint chief inspector J. Siva Sankar Reddy said, “We have taken all requisite measures to ensure industrial safety as per norms. However, we will be extra cautious on the International Yoga Day to avoid any untoward incidents.”On the day, Fire service authorities are deploying fire tenders and nearly 140 fire personnel ranging from additional director to fireman. Their priorities include providing escort to VVIPs including the PM, CM, Governor and Deputy CM from the time of their arrival / departure at the airports to attending the International Yoga Day.Fire personnel and officers have been deployed all along the 25-km stretch beginning from Kalimatha Temple to Park Hotel along the Beach Road by dividing it into 15 compartments. Their focus will also be on Andhra University Grounds and 80 parking places. Their personnel have been briefed about accidental fires, mainly due to electric short circuits as LED panels, sound systems and other electronic gadgets are being used for the event. Fire personnel and fire tenders will thus be ready to reach the accident place immediately to minimise the extent of damage.Visakhapatnam Fire regional officer D. Niranjan Reddy said, “We have stationed our fire tenders at all vulnerable points. In case of any fire mishap, they will rush and extinguish the fire.”