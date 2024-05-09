Inducements, Publicity Material Worth Rs 5L Recovered In Penamaluru, Vijayawada

Police found almost `5 lakh worth of gifts and promotional items belonging to the YSRC at Penamaluru on Tuesday night.

They acted on a complaint made on cVIGIL about the YSRC candidate from Penamaluru, Jogi Ramesh. The police, along with a flying squad, went to an apartment in MVR Gardens. They had to break open the door of a flat where they found gifts, hampers, caps, T-shirts, and kit bags worth Rs five lakh. They think these items were kept in the flat to give to voters.