Indrakeeladri Staff Invite CM Naidu for Dasara Mahotsavams

Vijayawada: Officials and priests of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada called on Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s Camp Office on Tuesday and invited him to take part in the upcoming Dasara Mahotsavams at the shrine.

The festivities are scheduled from September 22 to October 2 at the hill shrine in Vijayawada.

Priests blessed Chandrababu Naidu and offered prasadam of Goddess Kanaka Durga while extending the invitation for the Mahotsavams. Those present included Endowments commissioner Ramachandra Mohan and temple executive officer V.K. Seena Naik.

Temple authorities have also written to the Health department to strengthen medical facilities at the shrine, as a heavy influx of devotees is expected at the Kanaka Durga Temple during the Dasara festivities. In response, the District Medical and Health Officer has deputed Dr. Suresh Babu from UFWC, Vijayawada One Town, and Dr. Udaya Krishna from Krishnalanka UPHC to discharge duties at the temple during the celebrations.

EO Seena Naik said ambulance services will be deployed at both the Maha Mandapam and the ghat road for meeting any emergencies.