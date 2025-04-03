Indosol, BPCL plants soon, says power minister

Kurnool: Energy minister Gottipati Ravikumar has stated that within nine months of coming to power, minister Lokesh brought the Reliance CBG plant to Kanigiri with an investment of ₹650 crore. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the plant in Prakasam district on Wednesday, he emphasised that the coalition government is committed to setting up Reliance CBG plants in forested and barren areas for the benefit of farmers.

He further announced that, following the establishment of the CBG plant, an Indosol plant will soon be set up in Kandukuru constituency with an investment of ₹50,000 crore, followed by a BPCL plant with an investment of ₹1 lakh crore. Ravikumar asserted that the state will progress only under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and highlighted the introduction of programmes like P4 to eliminate economic and caste inequalities.

The minister urged people to recognise that the state regressed 20 years due to a past government choice and said that if so much development has been achieved in just nine months, the extent of progress in the next five years will be evident to all.

He reaffirmed the coalition government's commitment to fulfilling its promises and implementing the 20-lakh job guarantee. He noted that industrial projects on barren lands in Prakasam district will create employment opportunities for the unemployed.

Criticising the previous government, Ravikumar accused it of intimidating investors and driving out solar plant developers. He announced that 16,000 teacher posts will soon be filled through DSC and schemes like Thalliki Vandanam and Annadata Sukhibhava will be implemented soon.

He praised the CM Naidu as a visionary leader paving the way for future generations and criticised those with criminal backgrounds for attacking the Chief Minister.

Social welfare minister Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy hailed the day as a historic milestone for Prakasam district, stating that Reliance's first CBG plant in the region marks a remarkable achievement. He credited Naidu's leadership for making this possible and noted that AP is regaining industrial interest due to Naidu’s governance. He stressed that the coalition government has already initiated steps to generate over five lakh job opportunities and is fulfilling its "Super Six" promises.

He pointed out that the pension, which the previous YSRC government increased by only ₹1,000 over five years, has now been raised to ₹4,000. He also announced that SC classification will be completed, the DSC notification will be issued this month, and the Deepam-2 scheme will support women.

He assured that by the start of the academic year, all children will receive educational benefits.

Kanigiri MLA Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy expressed gratitude for the completion of key projects in his constituency. The Velugonda project, provision of drinking water, the railway line, and IIIT are yet to become a reality, and he appealed to minister Lokesh to address these pending issues.