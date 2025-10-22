Indira Gandhi Zoo Park to Host Nagula Chavithi Event

Visakhapatnam: To mark the occasion of the Nagula Chavithi festival, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam will open its gates earlier than usual on Saturday, October 25. Curator G. Mangamma announced that the zoo would welcome visitors from 7:30 am to 5 pm, offering extended hours for families to celebrate the festival in a serene and nature-filled setting. In preparation for the festive footfall, the zoo has made special arrangements to ensure a safe and pleasant experience.

Visitors are urged to adhere to all guidelines, including restrictions on firecrackers, explosives, and other prohibited items. Violations will attract strict penalties, and both individuals and vehicles will be thoroughly screened at the entrance, she said. Mangamma reiterated that safety and cleanliness remain top priorities, and the zoo staff has ramped up efforts to maintain hygiene across the premises and preserve the peaceful atmosphere. Officials also encourage guests to dispose of waste responsibly and cooperate with staff to maintain a welcoming environment for all.