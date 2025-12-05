IndiGo To Fly Wide-Body Aircraft On Vijayawada–Hyderabad Route

VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief to air travellers from Andhra Pradesh, IndiGo has agreed to introduce wide-body aircraft on the Vijayawada–Hyderabad route within the next 7–10 days.

The assurance came during a meeting Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) had with civil aviation minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi on Thursday.

IndiGo’s flight special director A.K. Singh held discussions with MPs Kesineni Sivanath and G.M. Harish in the presence of Ram Mohan Naidu. Kesineni highlighted the hardships faced by passengers due to the current ATR aircraft services — high ticket prices, limited seat availability and recurring baggage restrictions.

Responding positively, Singh assured the AP leaders that wide-body aircraft would be deployed on the route shortly. “We would not only increase the number of seats but also significantly reduce airfare.” Baggage-related issues, he added, would also be resolved once the fleet upgrade is done.

The IndiGo official also said that, as per Chinni’s request, new services from Vijayawada to Varanasi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kochi and Goa would be launched after completing the route mapping.

Ram Mohan Naidu made a special appeal to IndiGO to expedite flights connecting spiritual hubs such as Varanasi and Kochi.

The delegation stressed the point that Vijayawada Airport, located within the Amaravati capital region, serves passengers from multiple parliamentary constituencies, including Eluru, Guntur, Narasaraopet and Machilipatnam. There was an urgent need for expansion of the services to meet the growing regional demand, he said.

Chinni said that with the introduction of the wide-body aircraft, travellers would no longer face seat shortages, high fares, or baggage-related inconveniences.