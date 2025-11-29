IndiGo Tirupati-Hyderabad Flight Delayed For 8 Hours

Tirupati: A late morning flight from Tirupati turned into an all-day wait for passengers travelling to Hyderabad on Saturday after a technical snag forced IndiGo to withdraw the original aircraft and bring in a replacement.

According to official sources, a technical snag surfaced during the final checks by pilots of Flight 6E473 before take-off at 11:05 a.m. The pilots declared the aircraft unfit for departure and asked passengers to return to the terminal, while engineers inspected the plane.

Technical teams worked on the aircraft for more than three-and-a-half hours. By mid-afternoon, they cleared it for service and passengers boarded the flight again. However, while conducting the final checks, pilots found the same fault appearing again.

With the malfunction persisting and no quick solution in sight, IndiGo decided to deploy a different aircraft for the sector. Passengers shifted to the alternate aircraft, which finally departed after 7 p.m.

While many passengers who expected to reach Hyderabad in the early afternoon expressed unhappiness, some felt relieved that the issue surfaced on the ground and the airline chose not to operate the plane facing repeated technical problems.