Indigo Services Hit In Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: The IndiGo Airlines has cancelled 15 flights from Visakhapatnam on Thursday as part of a series of flight disruptions over the past three days.

With the latest cancellations, the total number of IndiGo flights withdrawn from Vizag since Tuesday rose to 24. These included flights to major destinations, including Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The cancelled Hyderabad-bound flights were numbers 307, 6645, 783, 779, 216, 883, and 6286. Additionally, flights to Bengaluru (218 and 2772) and Abu Dhabi (1444) were also cancelled.

Other impacted routes were Chennai (6089), Kolkata (617), Delhi (6680), Mumbai (6585), and Tirupati (7063).

The airport authorities here have attributed the disruptions to "operational reasons." However, an IndiGo staff member said the airline was facing challenges due to high departure volumes and limited pilot availability.

"Departures are very high, and we have a limited number of pilots. New government regulations regarding pilot duty timings have also increased the pressure on airlines. As a result, we are unable to assign pilots for all departures," the staff member explained.

Passengers are advised to check the updated flight information with the airline before heading to the airport.