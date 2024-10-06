 Top
Indigo Flights Delayed at Vijayawada Airport Due to System Outage

5 Oct 2024 7:20 PM GMT
Several Indigo Airlines flights operating from Vijayawada International Airport are experiencing delays of about an hour on average due to a system outage that began Saturday afternoon.(DC File Photo)

Vijayawada:Several Indigo Airlines flights operating from Vijayawada International Airport are experiencing delays of about an hour on average due to a system outage that began Saturday afternoon. The airport facilitates 17 Indigo flights daily to various sectors, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Shirdi.

Airport authorities reported no major issues with bookings or long queues, only minor delays. Airport Director M. Lakshmi Kanth Reddy stated, “We are currently witnessing delays in flight arrivals and departures due to technical issues with Indigo.”

