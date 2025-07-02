IndiGo Flight Diverted to Vijayawada Airport to Land Due to Bad Weather in Hyderabad

Vijayawada: An IndiGo flight carrying over 180 passengers from Bengaluru to Hyderabad landed in Vijayawada International Airport due to the bad weather in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Vijayawada airport director M. Lakshmi Kanth Reddy said that as the Airbus A320 aircraft of the IndiGo airlines reached the Hyderabad airport from Bengaluru to land, it was diverted to Vijayawada airport due to the prevailing bad weather in Hyderabad. He ruled out any emergency landing by the Indigo aircraft at the Vijayawada airport and said that once the weather conditions improved, the flight would take off to reach Hyderabad.