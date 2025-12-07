IndiGo Cancels 9 Vizag and 1 Vijayawada Flights

Visakhapatnam: Flight operations at Visakhapatnam Airport and Vijayawada International Airport were hit on Sunday, At Vizag, IndiGo’s services faced major disruption, as nine flights were cancelled across key domestic routes due to operational reasons, airport officials said. Passengers were advised to check updated schedules before heading to the airport. At Vijayawda a Mumbai-bound flight service was cancelled and a few others were delayed.

To assist stranded travellers at Visakhapatnam Airport, the APSRTC deployed additional buses, two each to Vijayawada and Hyderabad from while the Railways announced special services to clear the rush. A special train (Train No. 08501) will depart Visakhapatnam on December 8 at 15.20 hrs and reach SMVT Bengaluru the next day at 12.45 hrs. The return service (Train No. 08502) will leave SMVT Bengaluru on December 9 at 15.50 hrs and arrive in Visakhapatnam on 10 December at 13.30 hrs.

The cancelled flights at Vizag included services to Hyderabad (6E 307, 6E 6645, 6E 883 and 6E 6286), Bengaluru (6E 218 and 6E 2772), Mumbai (6E 6585), Chennai (6E 881 and 6E 6089) and Kolkata (6E 617), affecting connectivity to several metro cities and forcing many travellers to opt for re-booking.

Despite these cancellations, several IndiGo services continued to operate as scheduled. Flights to Chennai (6E 845), Delhi (6E 579 and 6E 6680), Vijayawada (6E 7129), Abu Dhabi (6E 1444), Bhubaneswar (6E 7381), Hyderabad (6E 779, 6E 783 and 6E 216), Tirupati (6E 7063) and Raipur (6E 7296) were reported to be running normally. Airport authorities urged passengers to verify flight status online and arrive early to avoid last-minute confusion.