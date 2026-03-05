Indigo Aircraft Develops Technical Snag, Grounded at Vijayawada Airport

Vijayawada: An Indigo aircraft developed a technical snag after arriving from Hyderabad at Vijayawada International Airport, and it was grounded for rectification.

According to airport authorities, the flight carrying passengers arrived at the Vijayawada airport from Hyderabad at 10.30 am on Thursday. It was moved to the bay to disembark the passengers, and after the boarding of passengers, it is supposed to fly back to Hyderabad at 11 am.

However, the technical snag in the flight was noticed, and it was grounded, and the airline authorities arranged alternative flights for the passengers to reach their final destinations, like Hyderabad, Delhi and others.