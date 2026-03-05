 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Indigo Aircraft Develops Technical Snag, Grounded at Vijayawada Airport

Andhra Pradesh
5 March 2026 9:42 PM IST

According to airport authorities, the flight carrying passengers arrived at the Vijayawada airport from Hyderabad at 10.30 am on Thursday

Indigo Aircraft Develops Technical Snag, Grounded at Vijayawada Airport
x
Representational Image. (Source:DC)

Vijayawada: An Indigo aircraft developed a technical snag after arriving from Hyderabad at Vijayawada International Airport, and it was grounded for rectification.

According to airport authorities, the flight carrying passengers arrived at the Vijayawada airport from Hyderabad at 10.30 am on Thursday. It was moved to the bay to disembark the passengers, and after the boarding of passengers, it is supposed to fly back to Hyderabad at 11 am.

However, the technical snag in the flight was noticed, and it was grounded, and the airline authorities arranged alternative flights for the passengers to reach their final destinations, like Hyderabad, Delhi and others.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
IndiGo aircraft vijayawada Hyderabad airport authorities Flight Services 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X