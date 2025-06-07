India’s Third Space Launch Pad Project At SHAR Gaining Momentum

NELLORE: Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro)’s third launch pad, coming up at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre of SHAR in Sriharikota, has been gaining momentum.

Isro has already constituted a dedicated team of technical experts to speed up execution of the third launch pad. The team’s mandate is to focus on the configuration and design of the launch pad.

The project began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet approved building of India’s third space launch pad on January 16 this year.

The third launch pad is a crucial step for putting into space the country’s Next Generation Launch Vehicles (NGLVs), which will fulfil India’s moves toward more frequent and complex missions, including human spaceflights. At the same time, it will act as a backup for the existing Second Space Launch Pad, ensuring continuity in operations and increasing the existing launch capacity.

What makes the third launch pad special is its flexible and universal design. It is being planned in a way that it can handle not only the upcoming NGLVs but also the LVM3 rockets equipped with semi-cryogenic engines, as well as the larger, scaled-up versions of future space vehicles.

Utilising the knowledge gained from building previous launch pads, Isro is aiming to involve private industry at every step of building the third launch pad, making this project a strong example of collaboration and technological advancement.

Isro’s goal is to complete the project in 48 months. The estimated cost is ₹3,984.86 crore, which includes the launch pad itself and all related support facilities.

Once completed, the third launch pad will greatly boost India’s ability to send more missions into space, including those carrying astronauts and exploratory missions far beyond Earth.

Currently, India’s space launches are relying on two main platforms. The first launch pad built 30 years ago mainly handles missions involving the PSLV and smaller SSLV rockets. The second launch pad, operational for nearly two decades, supports launches of GSLV and LVM3, apart from being a backup for PSLV missions. It has played a key role in many national and commercial missions, including the recent Chandrayaan-3 launch.

At present, the second launch pad is being prepared for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight missions using a human-compatible LVM3 rocket.

The growing vision of India’s space programme during the Amrit Kaal includes a Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035 and a human landing on the Moon by 2040. These call for more advanced infrastructure and a new generation of heavier rockets with modern propulsion systems—something the current launch pads alone cannot support.

This is why rapid development of a third launch pad has become essential. It is not just about adding another site, but preparing India for the next 25 to 30 years of space exploration.

The new pad will be built close to the second launch pad but at a safe distance, a SHAR official disclosed. “Once operational, the third launch pad will help India launch more missions, more frequently, and with greater confidence, laying the foundation for an ambitious future in space,” the official added.