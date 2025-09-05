India’s Longest Glass Skywalk To Open In Vizag Next Week

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam is set to unveil a new adventure hotspot – India's longest glass skywalk bridge – at Kailasagiri Hills. This 55-metre-long hanging bridge, constructed entirely of glass, is expected to open next week, offering stunning views of the Bay of Bengal and Eastern Ghats.

A project of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), the glass skywalk bridge is expected to enhance coastal tourism significantly. Built at a cost of ₹7 crore, the bridge showcases modern engineering integrated with natural beauty, providing visitors a thrilling experience high above the ground.

“This will become a new icon for Indian tourism,” said VMRDA chairman M.V. Pranav Gopal. He believes the bridge would attract both Indian and international tourists, positioning Vizag on the global adventure map.

The project is the result of efforts by RJ Adventures, a partnership between Bharat Mata Ventures from Kerala and SSM Shipping and Logistics from Vizag. Bharat Mata Ventures is renowned for constructing the famous Vagamon Glass Bridge in Kerala.

However, with its 55-metre span, the Vizag bridge now holds the title of India's longest hanging glass path, surpassing Vagamon's 38-metre record.

Bharat Mata Ventures director Jomy Poonoly highlighted the glass bridge’s quality and safety stating, "To ensure safety, the bridge has imported German glass panels made of three layers of tempered laminated glass, each 40 mm thick. It is supported by 40 tonnes of steel and can bear up to 500 kg per square metre load, allowing over 100 people to stand on the end deck simultaneously. However, to maintain safety, only 40 visitors will be permitted at a time."

From the bridge, tourists can enjoy breath-taking views of the sea, the city and the surrounding hills, making it a perfect spot for photos, adventure and tranquil moments.

RJ Adventures has already invested ₹10 crore in Kailasagiri. Their previous Adventure Zone features a zipline, sky cycling and rope courses. These have become a favourite among visitors. With the addition of the new Glass Bridge, Kailasagiri is poised to become one of India’s premier tourist destinations.

“This bridge is more than just a structure; it symbolises Vizag’s rise as a tourism hub,” said Jomy Poonoly. “We take pride in bringing this world-class experience here,” he added.