India’s Longest Glass Bridge to Open in Vizag on December 1

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam’s iconic Kailasagiri Hills are gearing up for a major tourism boost with the launch of India’s longest glass bridge, set to open to the public on December 1. VMRDA officials said MP Sribharat will inaugurate the attraction on Monday.

The much-awaited glass skywalk, built by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority at a cost of ₹7 crore, stretches nearly 55 metres and is designed as a cantilevered structure. The walkway, made with imported German glass, promises both safety and an exhilarating experience for visitors.

Located 862 feet above sea level, the bridge offers sweeping views of the Bay of Bengal, the Eastern Ghats, and the city’s skyline. Though the structure can hold 100 people at once, officials will initially restrict entry to 40 visitors per batch to ensure comfort and safety.

The transparent floor is expected to be a major attraction for adventure enthusiasts, while families can enjoy the serene landscapes surrounding the hilltop.

With the inauguration coinciding with the picnic season, authorities expect heavy footfall in the coming days. “I want to experience a mix of thrill, beauty, and innovation,” said M. Likitha, a ninth-grade student. “Kailasagiri is my favourite leisure spot. I will definitely visit the glass bridge once it opens,” added professional K. Lakshmi Pria.