India’s Largest PCB Manufacturing Facility In Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh’s electronics manufacturing ambitions, the state government has approved a proposal for setting up India’s largest Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing facility in Menakuru village, Naidupeta, by Syrma Strategic Electronics Pvt Ltd.

This will be the first project grounded under the state’s newly launched electronics components manufacturing and supply policy.

Bhaskar Katamaneni, secretary to the IT, E&C (promotions) department, issued GO Ms38 allotting 26.70 acres of land for this purpose in Menakuru. According to official approvals, the company would invest 1,076 crore to establish the PCB manufacturing and R&D facility, which would generate 1,011 jobs.

The company would receive “early-bird” incentives, including a 75 per cent subsidised cost for 12.56 acres of land allotted by the state Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, subject to clearance from the Union electronics and IT ministry.

The firm would produce single, multilayer, HDI, and flexible PCBs, which are critical components used in consumer electronics, automotives, telecom and renewable energy sectors. The facility is expected to help reduce India’s import dependence on PCBs, a major gap in the electronics value chain.

Alongside the PCB project, two other proposals from the Syrma Group have also been cleared by the state government. The first is a Copper Clad Laminate facility by Syrma Components Pvt Ltd with an investment of Rs 417.78 crore and potential to create 647 jobs. The unit would be allotted 10 acres of land at 75 per cent subsidised cost in Menakuru, also under the ECMS policy.

The second is an electronics manufacturing services facility by Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. with an investment of Rs 100 crore and a promise of employment for 510 persons. This unit would be allotted 4.14 acres of land at APIIC cost, under the AP electronics manufacturing policy 4.0.

In total, the Syrma Group is committing Rs 1,593 crore in investments across the three projects, generating more than 2,100 jobs in Naidupeta.

The approvals were finalised by the state investment promotion board on August 28, following recommendations from the state investment promotion committee.

A government release said the state government’s ECMS policy offers a bouquet of incentives, including capital subsidies, power incentives and land at concessional rates to attract early investors. With this landmark initiative, AP has signalled its intent to position itself as a premier hub for electronics components manufacturing.