India’s Civil Aviation on Fast Growth Path, Says Ram Mohan Naidu

NELLORE: Union civil aviation minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday said India’s aviation sector is among the fastest-growing in the world, recording nearly 10 per cent annual growth and witnessing rapid expansion in infrastructure.

The minister visited Tirumala and offered prayers at the hill shrine. He was accompanied by former MP Galla Jayadev and senior officials of the civil aviation ministry, including the secretary and the chairman of the Airports Authority of India.

He reviewed the Integrated Command and Control Centre inaugurated by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and expressed satisfaction over its advanced surveillance and monitoring systems.

The minister said the AI-powered command centre has significantly improved crowd management and enhanced the darshan experience for pilgrims through real-time monitoring. He noted that similar integrated systems have long been part of the civil aviation sector and could further transform aviation management.

Highlighting sectoral growth, Ram Mohan Naidu said the number of operational airports in India has more than doubled since 2014 from 74 to 165 reflecting sustained infrastructure development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the aviation sector is playing a crucial role in improving connectivity, boosting tourism and contributing to overall economic development.