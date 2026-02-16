India’s Biggest Ship INS Vikrant Arrives In Vizag For IFR

Visakhapatnam: India’s mightiest naval ship and first indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant arrived in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Monday. It is presently at anchorage about 12 nautical miles from the city shores.

The vessel, which played a vital role in Operation Sindoor, will be the main attraction at the International Fleet Review and MILAN 26 scheduled to be held on February 18 and February 20.

Vikrant played a deterrent role in Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, 2025, following a terror attack, by leading a 36-ship powerful naval strike group in the northern Arabian Sea. Positioned near Karachi, the carrier-led group forced Pakistan into a defensive posture, resulting in a successful show of strength that prevented escalation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Diwali in the presence of armed forces personnel at INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwa on October 20, 2025. Heaping praise on INS Vikrant during his address, Modi said INS Vikrant gave sleepless night to Pakistan.

INS Vikrant takes its name from India’s first aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant (R11), which was decommissioned in 1997. The erstwhile INS Vikrant played a crucial role in the 1961 Goa Liberation Operation and the 1971 Indo-Pak War, earning a lasting place of pride in India’s naval history. The current INS Vikrant carries forward this legacy and represents a significant milestone in the country’s naval self-reliance and shipbuilding capability.

Commissioned in 2022, INS Vikrant marked India’s entry into an elite group of nations capable of designing and building their own aircraft carriers.

INS Vikrant spans 262 metres in length and 62 metres in width and 18 floors tall. It houses a crew of 1,600 and carries 250 tankers of fuel.

INS Vikrant can host up to 30 aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets and various helicopters.

Apart from INS Vikrant, Indian Naval ships INS Chennai, INS Visakhapatnam, INS Mysore, INS Mumbai, INS Rana, INS Ranvir, INS Ranvijay, INS Tamal and submarines INS Sindhukesari, INS Shankul, INS Sindhukirti will join in the IFR.

The Indian Navy is hosting the three international engagements simultaneously from February 15 to 25 in Vizag city. The IFR and Exercise MILAN will be conducted alongside the IONS Conclave of Chiefs, bringing together naval leaders and ships from several countries.

The IFR will formally commence with a Presidential Banquet on February 17, followed by the Presidential Fleet Review at sea on February 18.