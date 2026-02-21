Indian Traditions can Guide Nation’s Progress: Venkaiah Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called for unity and vigilance against forces seeking to divide society on caste and religious lines, asserting that Indian traditions offered the best direction to steer the nation forward.

Addressing the inaugural session of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Siddhartha College Alumni Association at the Siddhartha Auditorium here, Naidu urged citizens and intellectuals to reject divisive narratives and speak out against false allegations by political leaders.

He said Siddhartha College had played a significant role in the progress of the state and the country, attributing its success to discipline, dedication and commitment. He advised alumni to focus on research and mentoring younger students, guiding them towards constructive paths.

Referring to India’s legacy as a knowledge hub, Naidu recalled ancient centres of learning such as Takshashila and Nalanda. On artificial intelligence, he said the technology should be harnessed for human welfare and cautioned that unregulated use could affect employment opportunities.

College principal Meka Ramesh Babu traced the institution’s growth since 1975. Several distinguished alumni were felicitated. Alumni Association convener Bodepudi Amarendra, academy chairman Malineni Rajayya and vice-chairman Nimmagadda Lalit Prasad also spoke.