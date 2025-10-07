Indian Railways Launches Two Exclusive Annual Pilgrim Tourist Trains

Visakhapatnam: Indian Railways’ premier Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, South Star Rail, operated by Tour Times, has unveiled two exclusive pilgrim circuits that run only once annually, offering devotees an unique spiritual journey across India’s sacred sites.

The first circuit, departing on November 16, covers the temples of Tamil Nadu and Kerala over 11 days, featuring darshan at Nataraja Swamy on Pradosham Day and Arunachaleshwar on Masik Shiv Ratri. Fares range from Rs 19,950 (2SL) to Rs 42,950 (1AC).

The second journey, launching November 26, explores the Pancha Dwarka Yatra including the Nishkalank Mahadev Sea Temple and Jyotirlinga over 10 days, with special darshan at Dwarkadish on Mokshada Ekadashi. Tickets cost between Rs 41,150 and Rs 63,000.

Tour Times, India’s top-rated tourist train operator recognised by the ministry of tourism, has successfully transported over 21,130 passengers across 242,993 rail kilometres through this public-private partnership.

Passengers enjoy a 33 per cent Indian Railways subsidy, unlimited South Indian meals, onboard entertainment, dedicated security, and LTC/LFC benefits. The 650-capacity train boards from multiple Andhra Pradesh and Telangana stations.