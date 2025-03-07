Indian Navy’s Tropex-25 Concludes

Visakhapatnam: The 2025 edition of the Indian Navy’s capstone Theatre Level Operational Exercise (TROPEX), conducted over a period of three months from January, concluded in March this year. The exercise helped validate many of the Navy’s concepts of operations, said a release issued by Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The exercise construct included an Amphibious Exercise—AMPHEX, a joint work-up phase focused on precise delivery of ordnance on target, cyber and electronic warfare, and a tactical phase.

The exercise provided a valuable evaluation of the Navy’s ability to respond to multifarious challenges in a synchronised and integrated manner to defend national maritime security interests.

Set in the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, and Bay of Bengal, the theatre of operations for the exercise extended approximately 4,300 nautical miles from north to south and 5,000 nautical miles from the Strait of Hormuz in the West to the Sunda and Lombok Straits in the East.

TROPEX 25 witnessed the participation of 65-70 Indian naval ships, nine to ten submarines, and over 80 aircraft of different types. The exercise achieved a very high level of operational synergy in the planning and execution of theatre-level scenarios with the other services. It witnessed extensive participation by the units of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Coast Guard, comprising Sukhoi-30, Jaguar, C-130, flight refuelers, and AWACS aircraft, over 600 infantry troops, and more than 10 Indian Coast Guard ships.

TROPEX 25 marked the successful culmination of an intense operational campaign designed to assess the Indian Navy’s operational preparedness and material readiness for combat and reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to remain a combat-ready, credible, cohesive, and future-ready force.