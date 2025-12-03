Indian Navy To Host In 3 Major Global Maritime Events In Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian Navy will simultaneously host the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026, Exercise MILAN 2026, and the 9th Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs in Visakhapatnam from February 15 to February 25, 2026.

The 11-day maritime convergence is the first time that three premier global events will be held simultaneously at a single location, with 61 nations confirming participation and 23 foreign warships expected to arrive at India's Eastern Maritime Gateway.

Major participating powers include the United States and Russia, which will send ships and possibly aircraft too.

Announcing the simultaneous events at a press conference on Wednesday, Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), underlined that these mega events align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's MAHASAGAR vision and SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

The events will include a Presidential Fleet Review on the morning of February 18, when President Droupadi Murmu, as Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, will review the assembled fleet at the Review Anchorage Area off Visakhapatnam.

The review will showcase India's growing indigenous naval capabilities, including INS Vikrant, the country's first domestically built aircraft carrier, along with Visakhapatnam class destroyers, Nilgiri class stealth frigates, and Arnala class anti-submarine corvettes.

This is the third edition of India's International Fleet Review, the previous editions being in Mumbai (2001) and Visakhapatnam (2016).

The International City Parade scheduled for the evening of February 19 at the Ramakrishna Beach promises to be a spectacular public affair. It will commence with an air power demonstration by military aircraft, followed by vibrant marching contingents and cultural performances by Indian and foreign participants. As twilight falls, anchored warships will illuminate in "a magnificent spectacle symbolising maritime strength and peace."

The 13th edition of Exercise MILAN, under the theme "Camaraderie, Cooperation, Collaboration," represents an expansion from its modest beginnings in 1995, when just four navies participated in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The 2024 edition saw 47 navies, while the 2026 event will witness 61 navies taking part in the Indian Navy's flagship multilateral naval exercise.

The sea phase will concentrate on interoperability, maritime domain awareness, anti-submarine warfare, air defence, and search and rescue operations, strengthening professional bonds between friendly foreign navies and enhancing cooperation at sea.

The 9th IONS Conclave of Chiefs, scheduled for February 20, brings together senior naval leadership from 25 member nations, seven observer states, and nine specially invited countries.

Indian Navy’s 11-day schedule in Visakhapatnam:

- February 15–17: Assembly of Ships and Delegations

- February 18: Presidential Fleet Review

- February 19: MILAN Opening Ceremony

- February 19: Maritime Seminar (Day 1)

- February 19: International City Parade

- February 19–20: MILAN Harbour Phase

- February 20: Maritime Seminar (Day 2) and IONS Conclave of Chiefs

- February 21–25: MILAN Sea Phase