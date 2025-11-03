Indian Navy To Host 3 Major Global Events In Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: India would host three major international maritime events here in February next. These are the international fleet review 2026, Exercise MILAN 2026, and the Indian Ocean naval symposium conclave of chiefs, from February 15 to 25.

This would be the first time India would be holding these major maritime events simultaneously.

“The event aims to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mahasagar vision (mutual and holistic advancement for security and growth across regions) that was announced this year, stated a release from Eastern Naval Command on Monday.

Invitations have been extended to navies from across the globe to participate in this historic gathering at India's eastern maritime gateway and home to the Eastern Naval Command.

The event would feature a fleet review at sea by President Droupadi Murmu, showcasing indigenous platforms including INS Vikrant (India's first domestically built aircraft carrier), Visakhapatnam-class destroyers, Nilgiri-class stealth frigates and Arnala-class anti-submarine warfare corvettes—reflecting India's transformation into a Builder's Navy.

The Indian Navy ships would be joined by a diverse congregation of vessels from friendly foreign countries, the Indian Coast Guard and the Merchant Marines.

Exercise MILAN’s sea and harbour phases would focus on interoperability, maritime domain awareness, anti-submarine warfare, air defence and search-and-rescue operations. The International City Parade would feature contingents from participating navies, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force marching through Visakhapatnam’s iconic beachfront, the RK Beach, showcasing maritime diplomacy directly to citizens.

An international maritime seminar would gather maritime strategists, defence officials, academicians and industry leaders to discuss contemporary issues including maritime collaboration, technology and humanitarian support.

The IONS conclave of chiefs would see the Indian Navy assuming its chairmanship for the second time (2025-2027). The event would bring together naval chiefs from 25 member nations, nine observers and specially invited nations to deliberate on maritime security.