Indian Navy Hosts Navy Two-Day CME On Trauma Care

VISAKHAPATNAM: Naval Hospital INHS Kalyani, under the Eastern Naval Command, launched the two-day Continued Medical Education (CME) 2025 programme in Visakhapatnam on September 13. The theme is “Paradigm Shift in Management of Acute Surgical Emergencies.”

The inaugural session was graced by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, as the chief guest, and Surgeon Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai, Director General Medical Services (Navy), as guest of honour.

The occasion witnessed the ceremonial release of a commemorative souvenir, symbolising the spirit of medical innovation and service. A highlight of the session was the presentation of a bionic arm to a polytrauma patient – a landmark in interdisciplinary collaboration, resilience, and cutting-edge rehabilitation.

The programme featured interactive panel discussions, open quizzes, and a hands-on trauma skills workshop, held in the presence of senior officers from the Armed Forces Medical Services and medical professionals. A keynote address by Prof. M. Srinivas, Director, AIIMS Delhi, offered deep insights into the evolving landscape of trauma care in India.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from senior dignitaries of all three services, medical officers, and healthcare professionals, marking a milestone in the Indian Navy’s pursuit of clinical excellence. The CME exemplified the synergy of knowledge, technology, and dedication, reaffirming the Navy’s commitment to delivering world-class healthcare to men and women in uniform.