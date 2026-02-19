Indian Navy Growing in Strength Globally: Rammohan Naidu

Visakhapatnam: Union minister for civil aviation Kinjarapu Rammohann Naidu had all praise for the Indian Navy witnessing the International Fleet Review (IFR). He was present in the Presidential Yacht INS Sumedha along with the President Droupadi Murmu, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and chief of naval staff Dinesh K. Tripathi at the anchorage off Visakhapatnam on Wednesday morning.

Taking pride in the display of might, Rammohan Naidu said the Indian Navy was growing in strength on par with the global navies. He said he was impressed with the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant which played a crucial role in Operation Sindoor. The giant vessel was a tall example of Atmanirbhar, the Union minister said.

He said the participation of the friendly foreign navies indicated that they were cooperating with each other in their commitment to the security of the Indo-Pacific region.