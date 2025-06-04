Indian Astronaut Shukla Says He Will Represent 1.4 Billion Indians on ISS

NELLORE: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has shared his excitement and deep sense of responsibility ahead of his launch into space for a mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Ahead of his rescheduled take off on June 10 aboard Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), the second Indian astronaut addressed a virtual press conference from the crew’s quarantine location in Florida, saying: “This mission is not just about science and technology—it’s about representing the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians. I urge everyone back home to keep me in their prayers as we prepare for this journey,” he told his country’s people.



Shubhanshu Shukla is the second Indian to travel into space four decades after Rakesh Sharma went on his space mission onboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft in 1984. Shukla recalled his birth in 1985, exactly one year after the first Indian astronaut started his odyssey into space. He disclosed that Rakesh Sharma is his guide and is in constant touch with him. He is carrying a special item for the first Indian astronaut into space, which he would reveal after returning from the ISS.



Referring to the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2018, during Independence Day Celebrations about Gaganyaan, Shubhanshu Shukla said he applied for the programme.



Responding to a question, he said he is carrying a few Indian delicacies, such as mango nectar, moong dal and carrot halwa into space.



During the mission, the second Indian astronaut will conduct seven microgravity research experiments proposed by Indian scientists covering fields like human health, material sciences, biotechnology and agriculture. He said while in space, the Ax-4 crew will interact with school students, educators and members of the Indian space industry.



Shubhanshu Shukla is set to fly alongside Commander Peggy Whitson (USA) and mission specialists Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski (Poland) and Tibor Kapu (Hungary) onboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which will launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida atop a Falcon 9 rocket.



The space odyssey is Axiom Space’s fourth private space trip to the International Space Station. It aims to promote international cooperation, scientific research and public inspiration through space travel.



Axiom Space's mission to the ISS had earlier been scheduled to lift off on June 8. It has, however, been postponed by two days to June 10.