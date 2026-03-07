IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment Rally from March 9 at Acharya Nagarjuna University

Guntur: The Indian Air Force will conduct a recruitment rally for Agniveervayu (Other than Science Stream) under Intake 02/26 for unmarried Indian male and female candidates.

The rally is scheduled to take place from March 9 to March 15 at the main gate of Acharya Nagarjuna University, located on NH-16 in Nagarjuna Nagar, Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Eligible candidates aspiring to join the Indian Air Force under the Agnipath scheme can participate in the rally on the designated dates. Officials advised candidates to carry all required documents and follow the guidelines issued by the Indian Air Force for the recruitment process.



