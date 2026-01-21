India Wins When States Compete: Lokesh

Vijayawada:Education minister Nara Lokesh has said, “India is the place to be. When states compete, India wins.”

Lokesh told a news channel in an interview during his visit to Davos, “AP would hear some good news in the next 90 days. We have developed 22 clusters involving fields ranging from aquaculture to green energy.”



He said, “AP wants to work with India for decriminalisation of certain laws and to introduce labour reforms. We have generated nearly four lakh jobs so far and will fulfill the target of 20 lakh jobs in five years as was assured during the polls.”



The minister said the MoUs signed during the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam were getting materialised and AP was able to attract as high as 25.3 per cent of the total investments in India, indicating that “AP is doing well in developing the state well.”

