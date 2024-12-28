India Will Never Forget Manmohan Singh, Vundavilli Aruna Kumar

Kakinada: Former Rajamahendravaram MP Vundavilli Aruna Kumar paid tributes to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, hailing him as the architect of India’s economic reforms. Speaking to the media at Rajamahendravaram on Saturday, he remarked that the nation would forever remember Singh's monumental contributions.

Aruna Kumar recalled Singh’s role as finance minister in 1991 under then prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, when he launched bold economic reforms. “Initially, Singh faced criticism, but Rao supported him fully, urging him to focus on fixing the economy while he managed the political fallout,” he said. He described the Rao-Singh partnership as crucial in pulling India’s economy back from the brink, with Rao defending reforms as a "necessary evil."

He also noted Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister (2004–2014), highlighting his intellectual prowess and regular press interactions. “Despite being a brilliant economist, he remained the epitome of humility,” Aruna Kumar said.

Sharing a personal memory, he recounted translating Singh’s speech into Telugu during a visit to Visakhapatnam, which received great applause. Singh, impressed by the reception, expressed his appreciation, further demonstrating his gracious and humble nature.