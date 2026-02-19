India, UK Strengthen AI And Telecom Ties

VIJAYAWADA: India and the United Kingdom have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in artificial intelligence and next-generation telecommunications -- placing connectivity, innovation and trust at the core of their expanding digital partnership.

On the sidelines of the AI Summit in New Delhi, Union minister of state for communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, held talks at Dak Bhawan with UK’s parliamentary under-secretary of state for AI and online safety, Kanishka Narayan.

The talks highlighted the growing momentum under the India–UK 2030 roadmap and the UK–India technology security initiative, with a strong emphasis on secure and future-ready digital infrastructure.

Sekhar stressed that artificial intelligence would be central to the future of telecommunications. India’s scale and rapid digital expansion, when combined with the UK’s research strengths, could help shape global standards in AI-native networks, Open RAN and 6G technologies, ensuring that innovation fosters both economic growth and public trust, he said.

Both sides reviewed progress under the department of telecommunications–DCMS memorandum of understanding and welcomed the operationalisation of the India–UK connectivity and innovation centre, endorsed at the India Mobile Congress 2025.

The minister also highlighted India’s national quantum mission and stressed the potential for collaboration in quantum communications and secure networks.

Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in AI applications for telecom networks, including autonomous network management, AI-driven cybersecurity, spectrum innovation and non-terrestrial networks.

The two countries expressed interest in joint research, pilot deployments and coordinated engagement in global standardisation forums such as the International Telecommunication Union and 3GPP.

Both sides exchanged insights on combating telecom fraud and digital scams through AI. India showcased initiatives such as the financial fraud risk indicator, the Sanchar Saathi platform and AI-based anti-spam and fraud detection tools deployed by telecom service providers, while the UK shared its experience with open data frameworks and deterrence-based regulatory measures.

India sought the UK’s support for key ITU engagements, including M Revathi’s candidature for director of the radiocommunication bureau, India’s re-election to the ITU council (2027–2030) and its proposal to host the ITU plenipotentiary conference (PP-2030).