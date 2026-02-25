India has Won Trust of Foreign Navies at MILAN 26, Says Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet

VISAKHAPATNAM: India has won the trust of the friendly foreign navies, while instilling confidence among the smaller nations, underlined Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, Eastern Naval Command Rear Admiral Alok Ananda while addressing media on board INS Vikrant following conclusion of the multilateral naval exercises of the 13th edition of MILAN 26 on Wednesday.

The Flag Officer Commanding the Eastern Fleet of Indian Navy, said MILAN 2026 exercises conducted off Visakhapatnam in the Bay of Bengal saw participation of 42 ships and 29 aircraft, including 18 ships and five aircraft from friendly foreign countries.

For the first time, five countries Philippines, UAE, Oman, South Africa and South Korea participated in the MILAN-2026.

Alok Ananda said exercise MILAN embodied the shared commitment of diverse navies to maintaining a safe and secure maritime environment.

The 13th edition of MILAN 2026 with the theme Camaraderie, Cooperation and Collaboration had been organised in two phases. The harbour phase involved meaningful professional interactions that included subject matter expert exchanges and pre-sail planning conferences. The harbour phase aimed at enhancing mutual learning and sharing of best practices.

“A series of complex and advanced exercises had been undertaken in all three domains (air, surface and sub-surface) of naval operations during the sea-phase of the MILAN,” the Rear Admiral stated.

Various participating aircraft at sea undertook a total of 90 hours of flying. Participating ships undertook tactical manoeuvres, communication drills, and coordinated operations as part of anti-air and anti-surface exercises.

Alok Ananda said, “The Indian Navy takes pride not only in the scale of participation, but also in the levels of professional interaction achieved at sea in MILAN 2026.”

Referring to indigenisation of the Indian Navy, the Rear Admiral pointed out that India is no longer importing any ships from anywhere. “We are in an era where almost every 50 days, we are commissioning a new ship built by Indian shipyards. Today, we are one of those few countries in the world, which can construct an aircraft carrier, exactly the platform where you are standing now,” he pointed out.

Quotes

“I learnt a lot from the Indian Navy and other participating forces during the International Fleet Review and MILAN 2026. The experience will help us tackle challenges such as drug trafficking, human trafficking and piracy.” “I was trained at the Indian Military Academy and also with the Navy in Visakhapatnam. India has helped me understand how to face the emerging challenges of our country.” — Benjamin Esparano, navigation officer of Seychelles Coast Guard ship SCGS Zoroaster

“Participating in the International Fleet Review and MILAN 2026 was a very good experience for me.” “Having completed 37 years of service in the Navy, I felt the Indian and Australian navies exchanged valuable information of mutual interest during the 10-day events.” — Kathryn Holmes, warrant officer, HMAS Warramunga

“It is a thrilling experience for us to participate in MILAN 2026 for the first time.”

“We are a small navy, and we take pride in joining this exercise.” — Philippine Navy officer

Photo captions: Kathryn Holmes poses for a photograph aboard INS Vikrant during the concluding ceremony of MILAN 2026.

25Vzdc07: A helicopter seen landing on board INS Vikrant on Wednesday.

25Vzdc08: Few foreign delegates pose for a group photo on board INS Vikrant in Bay of Bengal off Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

25Vzdc09: Naval officers of foreign and Indian navy pose for a group photo after the concluding ceremony of MILAN.

25Vzdc10: Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, Rear Admiral, Alok Ananda addressing media on board INS Vikrant in Bay of Bengal off Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.