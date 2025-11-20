India Accounts for 46 Per Cent of Global Digital Transactions, Says Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani

Vijayawada: India accounts for over 46 per cent of global digital transactions via its Unified Payments Interface, promoting open, affordable and accessible digital public infrastructure.

This was highlighted by Union Communications Minister Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani while addressing an event at the world telecommunication development conference 2025 in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Engaging with heads of delegations from member states and senior international telecommunication union (ITU) leadership, Pemmasani reaffirmed India's longstanding commitment to inclusive and forward-looking digital development, echoing the union’s mission for a connected world.

India has been a key ITU partner of ITU for over 150 years, the minister noted and highlighted the landmark achievements, including connecting one billion citizens to the internet and building the world’s largest biometric identity system, Aadhaar, now serving 1.4 billion people.

Addressing the Networking Breakfast event, Pemmasani cited India’s global outreach and noted that innovations in digital identity, payments, and governance are benefiting countries across Africa, Asia, and the Pacific—not for commercial gain, but with the conviction that digital capabilities should be shared equitably.

He also reiterated India’s stand on equitable spectrum allocation, affordable satellite broadband, and technology transfer for developing nations.

Pemmasani announced India’s candidature for re-election to the ITU Council for the 2027–2030 term, formally soliciting the endorsement of member states.

India’s platform centres on amplifying the priorities of developing countries, fostering consensus, and championing initiatives like capacity-building and technology transfer that address real-world challenges, he said.

The minister also announced India’s nomination for the position of director of the ITU Radiocommunication Bureau— a bid aimed at advancing innovation-led, future-ready spectrum governance globally.