India A win by 186 runs against India D in Duleep Trophy

Andhra Pradesh
Nagabhushanam Hoskote
15 Sep 2024 6:58 PM GMT
In the Duleep Trophy tournament on Sunday, India A won by 186 runs against India D while the match between India B and India C headed for a draw in Anantapur city of AP. (Image: DC)

Anantapur: In the Duleep Trophy tournament on Sunday, India A won by 186 runs against India D while the match between India B and India C headed for a draw in Anantapur city of AP.


All-rounder Shams Mulani of A team became the man of the match by scoring 89 runs and taking three wickets. Ansul of C team was player of the match.

A highlight of the day was AP’s batsman Ricy Bhui of India D team facing 195 balls and making 113 runs with 14 boundaries and three sixers.

Bowler Tanush Kotian took four wickets while Shams Mulani claimed three wickets while bowling out all members of the India D team.


