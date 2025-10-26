Increased Screentime Causing Eye Problems In Kids: Minister

KAKINADA: Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy has raised serious concerns over the increasing incidence of eye disorders among children, attributing the trend to excessive screen time on smartphones and computers. Speaking as the chief guest at a free eye medical camp held in Eluru on Saturday, the minister said that unrestricted use of smart devices from an early age is having a detrimental impact on children’s vision. He urged parents to limit screen exposure and encourage their children to participate in physical activities, education, and sports for overall mental and physical well-being. “Children are developing severe eye problems due to prolonged use of smartphones without proper health precautions. Parents must play an active role in protecting their children’s eyesight,” Parthasarathy said. He emphasized the importance of early detection, advising parents and teachers to regularly monitor children's eyesight and schedule frequent medical check-ups. The minister also highlighted the government’s ongoing education reforms led by human resources minister Nara Lokesh, stating that new initiatives are being implemented to improve educational standards and secure a bright future for students. He added that government schools are being strengthened through the appointment of additional teachers via the DSC recruitment process. Eluru Lok Sabha member Putta Mahesh Kumar Yadav, who also attended the event, echoed these concerns. He stressed that it is the responsibility of parents to protect their children from excessive smartphone usage to prevent long-term health complications. He emphasised the importance of routine eye examinations from a young age. Eluru MLA Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti), district educational officer M. Venkalakshmamma, and other officials were present at the programme.