VMC readies for Moola Nakshatram rush at Durga temple

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra has directed civic body officials to enhance facilities for devotees visiting the Durga temple on Moola Nakshatram, which falls on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Dhyanachandra held a teleconference with heads of civic body departments involved in Dasara festival arrangements, urging them to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience.

He emphasised that a significant influx of devotees is expected to visit for the darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga, who will be adorned as Saraswati Devi and bless devotees on Moola Nakshatram day.

The civic chief praised the staff for their efforts thus far and instructed them to ensure no lapses in arrangements. Officials were also directed to monitor staff attending to devotees and to ensure that drinking water is provided promptly to those in queue lines.