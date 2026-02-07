Income From Waste Through Swachh Drive: Savita

KADAPA: District in-charge minister S. Savita on Saturday said the government has created income opportunities for people by converting waste into wealth. Launching a Swachh Rath at the Chennur mandal headquarters in YSR Kadapa district along with MLA Putha Krishna Chaitanya Reddy, the minister said the initiative was part of the State’s Swachh Andhra – Swarna Andhra vision.

She said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is committed to making Andhra Pradesh the cleanest State in the country. Recalling that waste-to-wealth centres were established in villages during 2014–19, she said the Chief Minister revived and operationalised defunct units soon after assuming office in 2024 to ensure effective solid waste management and livelihood generation.



