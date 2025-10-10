Incentives for IT, Electronics Units to be Released Soon: Lokesh

Vijayawada: Education and IT minister Nara Lokesh has said the government would soon clear the pending incentives to the IT and electronics industries.

Reviewing the functioning of the IT, electronics and communications department on Thursday, the minister asked officials to ensure that the state emerged as a national leader in startup growth.

Lokesh stressed the need to make WhatsApp Governance more efficient and said the number of services available to the public through it should be raised to 1000 within the next two months.

The meeting also discussed the Quantum Computing Policy, which would be tabled in Friday’s cabinet meeting. Matters relating to technology services (APTS), the Innovation Society and the Space Applications Centre were also reviewed.

The minister asked officials to hold regular consultations with industry leaders to attract fresh investments into the state. The progress of existing investments and their current operational status came up for discussion.

Nara Lokesh said companies such as Google, Sattva, TCS and ANSR should be facilitated to commence operations at the earliest. He also directed focus on establishing industrial clusters and reiterated the state’s goal of creating five lakh jobs in the IT and electronics sectors over the next five years.

To achieve this, he asked officials to engage with the top 100 developers and IT firms in the country.

IT secretary Katamneni Bhaskar, special secretary B Sundar, APTS MD Surya Teja, APSFL MD Geetanjali Sharma, RTIH CEO Dhatri Reddy and other senior officials attended the meeting.