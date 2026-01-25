Incentives for Farmers Who Reduce Urea Usage: Minister

Visakhapatnam: State Agriculture and Marketing Minister K. Atchannaidu on Saturday warned that the excessive use of urea is leading to declining soil fertility and long-term degradation. Speaking at his camp office in Nimmada, he launched a brochure on Black Gram Cultivation and awareness material on the harmful effects of indiscriminate urea use.

The minister said unchecked chemical fertiliser application increases soil acidity, reduces organic matter, pollutes groundwater, and affects public health. He urged farmers to adopt nano urea, stating it requires lower doses, reduces costs, and improves soil health. He also announced incentives for farmers who reduce urea usage to promote sustainable farming. Emphasising scientific agriculture, Atchannaidu advised farmers to conduct soil tests and follow balanced fertilisation practices. He directed agriculture officials to train farmers in nano urea usage and modern techniques. Officials said pamphlets on pest control for black gram crops are being distributed ahead of the 2025–26 Rabi season. District Agriculture Officer Trinadha Swamy, ADA Jaganmohan Rao, AD Govinda Rao, and others attended.



