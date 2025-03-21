Inadequate night shelter plagues Vizag: JS leader

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena leader Bolisetti Satyanarayana on Friday complimented home minister Vagalapudi Anita for recognising the need for night shelters in cities across the state. However, he pointed out a significant loophole in the night shelter infrastructure in Visakhapatnam which is plagued by lack of capacity.



“According to guidelines, one night shelter is required for every 100 people per one lakh population. With Visakhapatnam's population at 23.50 lakhs, the city should have capacity to accommodate 2,350 individuals. Yet, there are only eight facilities with a combined capacity of just 460 people,” he said in a social media post.



He noted that the NGOs managing these shelters face challenges like license renewal delays, space crunch and inadequate funding to maintain their operations. He mentioned that various authorities, including N. Tej Bharat (mission director of AP MEPMA), Dr P. Sampath Kumar (commissioner & director of municipal administration), S. Suresh Kumar (special chief secretary for MA&UD), M. N. Harendhira Prasad (district collector, Vizag), and GVMC commissioners, are willing to raise the capacity of night shelters and support NGOs. However, internal obstacles, possibly due to lingering loyalties to the previous government, are hindering progress.

He urged the AP government to address these issues without delay and ensure that night shelters are established in all constituencies, particularly near critical locations like RTC bus complex and railway station. Satyanarayana underscored the need for providing adequate shelter to the city’s destitute population.

He thanked the home minister for addressing the issue in Andhra Pradesh council and expressing her concern.



Existing Night Shelters in Visakhapatnam:

1. Bheem Nagar Shelter (100 capacity) - Allipuram, Railway Station Road.

2. TSR Complex Men Shelter (60) - Dwaraka Nagar, Railway Station Road

3. TSR Complex Women Shelter (50) - Dwaraka Nagar, Railway Station Road

4. Maharanipeta Shelter (50) - Beside Collector Office

5. Peda Waltair Shelter (50) - Dalai Vari Peta

6. Bhupesh Nagar Shelter (50) - Chavula Madum, Beside Railway Station

7. Butchi Raju Palem Shelter (50) - Near NAD Kotha Road

8. Arilova Shelter (50)

