In Rayalaseema’s Waste-to-Energy Push, New Units to Come Up in Two Districts

Kurnool:In a major step towards converting municipal waste into green energy in Rayalaseema region, AP government has approved a series of projects, focusing on Kurnool and Kadapa districts.

A Waste-to-Energy (WtE) plant with a waste processing capacity of 264 tonnes per day (TPD) will be established in Kurnool at an estimated cost of ₹100 crore. The facility aims to scientifically process municipal solid waste and convert it into electricity, thereby improving urban sanitation and reducing landfill burden. Officials said the project would significantly strengthen solid waste management within the Kurnool Municipal Corporation limits.

Similarly, in Kadapa district, another 264 TPD WtE plant will be developed with an outlay of ₹80 crore. In addition, a Bio-Methanation unit with a capacity of 50 TPD will be set up at an expenditure of ₹60 crore to process wet waste. The biogas generated through this facility can be utilised for power generation and other fuel requirements.

Industry department officials say these projects will provide a long-term solution to the mounting solid waste problem in urban areas, while simultaneously promoting renewable energy production. At the same time, the initiatives are expected to reduce environmental pollution and enhance public health standards.

Separately, the state government has approved the construction of a modern commercial complex, along with a vegetable market, in Nandyal at a cost of ₹58 crore. Municipal authorities said the facility will streamline trading operations and increase commercial transactions in the city.



