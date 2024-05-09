In NTR District 1,128 C-Vigil Complaints Resolved States Collector

Dilli Rao said that all 571 issues reported through the voter helpline and 840 of 911 complaints from the NGSP have been resolved. The team resolved 46 of 48 complaints received via WhatsApp number 9154970454 and all 27 complaints reported through call centre number 0866-2570051.

The NTR district collector further said that 82 of 87 complaints from the Complaint Management System (CMS) and 14 of 16 from Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) mails were resolved, besides 74 of 76 complaints reported through the media monitoring system. He maintained that the authorities are attending to every complaint.