In-Charge Mayor Assures Full Support for Class X Achievers

Nellore: In-charge mayor Roop Kumar Yadav on Wednesday assured full educational support to the top three rank holders in the Class X examinations from municipal schools under the Nellore Municipal Corporation.

Addressing students at a special training programme held at Kasturba Kala Kshetram, the Mayor said he would personally take responsibility for ensuring admissions for the top three achievers in reputed colleges, along with all necessary support to help them pursue higher education of their choice.

He said the initiative was aimed at motivating students and parents and encouraging academic excellence among municipal school students. “I will ensure that the top three rank holders receive the best possible opportunities for higher education,” he said.

The training programme focused on exam presentation techniques and handwriting skills for Class X students of municipal schools. Yadav said the initiative was part of a broader vision inspired by minister Dr P. Narayana to strengthen infrastructure and improve the quality of education in municipal schools across Nellore.

He also referred to the revival of VR Municipal College, saying it had created new opportunities for students from economically weaker sections.

Nellore Municipal Corporation commissioner Y.O. Nandan urged students to compete on par with private school students and achieve strong academic results through consistent hard work.

Handwriting expert Mallikarjun Rao, who conducted the session, highlighted the importance of neat handwriting, time management and structured answers in scoring higher marks.

Deputy Director Madhuri, city and rural MEOs, headmasters, teachers and education officials attended the programme.