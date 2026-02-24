In-Charge Mayor Alleges Lapses in Past YSRC Regime, Outlines Transparent 70-Day Tenure

Nellore: Nellore in-charge mayor Roop Kumar Yadav on Tuesday made pointed remarks on the functioning of the previous civic administration while outlining what he described as a transparent and reform-oriented 70-day tenure at the Nellore Municipal Corporation.

Addressing the media in his chamber at the Corporation office, Roop Kumar Yadav referred to alleged irregularities during the tenure of former mayor Potluri Sravanti and former minister Anil Kumar Yadav.

Without elaborating in detail, he claimed that in the past certain files relating to technical salaries and administrative approvals had not followed due process. He also alleged concerns over the handling of welfare-related supplies, including study hour snacks and school kits meant for underprivileged students.

The in-charge mayor said questions had earlier been raised over procedural lapses, including issues linked to official documentation, and maintained that such instances underscored the need for stronger systems and greater accountability in civic administration.

Highlighting his own tenure, Roop Kumar Yadav said it had been guided by discipline and transparency. With the support of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, IT minister Nara Lokesh, Municipal Administration minister Ponguru Narayana, Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, he said several administrative measures were initiated during the past 70 days.

He stated that his focus was on curbing expenditure and improving revenue generation for the Corporation. Regular ward visits were undertaken to understand local issues, while frequent review meetings were held with officials, the deputy mayor and corporators to ensure timely resolution of civic problems.

Emphasising financial prudence, Roop Kumar Yadav said no expenditure was incurred from the mayor’s chamber during his tenure. He added that he neither drew his honorarium nor utilised the fuel allowance attached to the mayor’s office.

He also said technical salaries were cleared for 54 staff members without any expectation of personal benefit, and that a three-day annual sports meet was organised for secretariat staff to boost morale.

Concluding, Roop Kumar Yadav thanked officials and public representatives for their cooperation and said he had discharged the responsibility entrusted to him with sincerity. Transparency, accountability and financial discipline would continue to guide the functioning of the Corporation, he added.