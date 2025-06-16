In Campaign Against Plastic, Old Saris To Be Stiched As Bags

ANANTAPUR: The Batta Sanchi Udyamam initiative is on a novel Discover Anantapur mission, distributing cloth bags to the people in a movement against plastic bags.

Some 1,50,000 cloth bags were distributed across localities including slum areas, markets and temples here, with a message to avoid plastic covers. It has, of late, initiated an awareness campaign by collecting and recycling old sarees into cloth bags. The women tailor training centres here are involved in the re-used process.

Discover Anantapur founder AG Anil Kumar said abnormal usage of plastic covers was harming nature. “Simultaneously, a concept was designed to help tailors to collectively earn around Rs 8000 per a day in Anantapur areas.

"A study showed that a total of 15000 women tailors are available in Anantapur. If a majority of them are involved in this process of cutting and turning old sarees into bags, there will be no need anymore for plastic covers. Anantapur city can be 100 per cent free from plastic bags in a short period," he hoped.

In addition, he said, those who wish to get bags stitched from their own old saris can hand them over to Discover Anantapur. They can get back 10 bags for each sari and the stitching will be done free of cost.

Stitching of at least 1000 cloth bags under ‘Batta Sanchula Udyamam’ has been taken up. These are to be distributed in Anantapur.

At an event on Sunday, the Anantapur municipal corporation and MEPMA appreciated the innovative idea. Its deputy commissioner praised the women who made three different designs for the bags.

Officials distributed to the women tailors a total of Rs 15,000 they earned out of their work in three days. AMC has extended its support to the initiative by giving them cash prizes too.