IMS Marks Transformative Leap in Governance, Says MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam State President and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao has hailed Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s Real-Time Incident Management System (IMS) as a transformative leap in governance, redefining public grievance redressal in Andhra Pradesh through the integration of technology, speed, and transparency. He stated that Chief Minister Naidu’s vision, coupled with Minister Nara Lokesh’s innovation, represents a future-ready governance model for the nation.

Describing the IMS as a revolutionary step in citizen-centric administration, Srinivasa Rao said the new system replaces the traditional Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) with a real-time, technology-driven model that ensures immediate government response to citizens’ issues. He added that effective inter-departmental coordination will now be automatic, as every complaint raised at the field level directly reaches the government in real time.

Srinivasa Rao explained, “The IMS, operating under the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), enables real-time monitoring of issues across districts. For every grievance, the concerned officials — ministers, Secretaries, District Collectors, and Superintendents of Police — will be connected through dedicated IMS WhatsApp groups, which remain active until resolution. Citizens can also track their grievances on the IMS dashboard, ensuring complete transparency and accountability.”

The TD State President said the initiative is the result of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visionary leadership and IT Minister Nara Lokesh’s technological foresight. “Their combined efforts have created a responsive governance model where technology acts as a bridge between the government and the people. Andhra Pradesh is once again setting a benchmark in digital administration,” he remarked.

Srinivasa Rao also lauded Minister Lokesh’s role in ensuring coordinated follow-up between departments through digital tools, enabling timely resolution with well-defined accountability. “With systems like RTGS and IMS, Andhra Pradesh is moving from governance to intelligent problem prevention,” he added.