Impose President’s rule in AP, demands Ex-CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday demanded that the Central government impose President’s rule in Andhra Pradesh in the wake of deteriorating law and order in the State after TDP came to power.



YSRCP led by Jagan Mohan Reddy staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding that the Centre impose President’s rule in AP.

As many as 30 murders took place in the last 45 days and more than 300 people were hospitalized after sustaining injuries in the violence that broke out after the elections in May 2024. More than 500 private buses were damaged in the violence that took place in different parts of the State.

Presently, IT Minister Nara Lokesh’s red book rule was in vogue in Andhra Pradesh and the TDP leaders were creating terror and attacking innocent people and YSRCP cadre, he said.

This kind of situation never happened during the tenure of YSRCP government in the last five years, he said, adding that the YSRCP government never encouraged political murders in AP. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the TDP government murdered democracy by resorting to attacks on the people and the YSRCP leaders.

Extending solidarity to Jagan Mohan Reddy, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and other party leaders met him and demanded that the law and order must be ensured in AP.