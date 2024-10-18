Implementation of super six shortly: Minister

Kurnool: Roads and Buildings minister, B.C. Janardhan Reddy, assured that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu would fulfil his promises to implement the "Super Six" assurances outlined in the election manifesto shortly. He noted that over the past five years, many CC roads in villages had deteriorated significantly, and revitalisation efforts have only begun since the alliance government took office.

On Thursday, the Minister visited Kaipa village in the Banaganapalle Mandal of Nandyal District during the village festival week, where he laid the foundation stone for a new CC road construction. He emphasised that the current government is focused on strengthening the Panchayat Raj system, which had been severely weakened in the previous five years, by addressing gaps and restoring effective administration in village panchayats.



During a programme held at the Banaganapalle Telugu Desam Party office, Minister Janardhan Reddy engaged with local people from various places throughout Nandyal District, inquiring about their issues and collecting requisitions for resolution. Local leaders and officials were present.