Implement dry day and relocate wine shops near religious places and schools, urges CPM

20 Oct 2024
The CPI(M) has called on the state government to implement a weekly dry day and relocate wine shops situated near religious places, educational institutions, and residential areas. (Image: DC)

Vijayawada: The CPI(M) has called on the state government to implement a weekly dry day and relocate wine shops situated near religious places, educational institutions, and residential areas.

In a statement on Saturday, CPM state secretary V. Srinivas Rao demanded that the government issue strict guidelines prohibiting wine shops from operating in sensitive areas. He also expressed concern that some shop owners have been colluding with traders to open illegal "belt shops," contributing to the illegal sale of liquor.

The party urged the government to set up a special complaints cell and take stringent action against violators to address the issue.


